Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,313,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,241 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,005,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,770,000 after acquiring an additional 590,644 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,770,000 after acquiring an additional 221,463 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $36,869,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 639,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,480,000 after purchasing an additional 152,346 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APD opened at $286.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.25. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $310.73. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

