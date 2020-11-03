Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned 2.72% of Air T at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air T alerts:

AIRT stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Air T has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.