Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALRS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $368.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

