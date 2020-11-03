Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

ALRS has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of ALRS opened at $21.99 on Friday. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.71.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

