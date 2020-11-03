Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (ALC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$151.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.00 million.

Shares of Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) stock opened at C$10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.45 million and a P/E ratio of 21.45. Algoma Central Co. has a one year low of C$7.01 and a one year high of C$13.59.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cormark lifted their price target on Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

About Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

