Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Raised by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.5% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $74,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,543,411,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.64.

BABA opened at $310.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $824.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.67 and a 200-day moving average of $248.98. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

