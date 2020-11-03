AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

NYSE:AWF opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

