Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.27. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $86.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. On average, analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

AMOT opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $368.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

AMOT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.