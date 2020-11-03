Allot Communications (ALLT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Allot Communications to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Allot Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Shares of ALLT opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $336.64 million, a P/E ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.