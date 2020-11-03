Alpha Coin Reaches Market Cap of $3,878.88 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One Alpha Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $3,878.88 and approximately $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000571 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001054 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io.

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.