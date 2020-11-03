Alpha Pro Tech (APT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alpha Pro Tech (NASDAQ:APT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech (NASDAQ:APT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter.

APT opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77. Alpha Pro Tech has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $41.59.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpha Pro Tech in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

