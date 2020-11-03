Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a report published on Friday, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $1,850.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1,700.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,786.86.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG opened at $1,626.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,522.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1,472.88. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.