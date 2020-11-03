Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $1,900.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,745.58.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,624.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,516.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,469.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

