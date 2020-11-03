Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $2,000.00 Price Target at Truist

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price upped by Truist from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. 140166 increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,745.58.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,624.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,516.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,469.78. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

