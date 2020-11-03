Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $1,950.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GOOGL. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Truist boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,745.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,624.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,516.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,469.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

