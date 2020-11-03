Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $2,250.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,745.58.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,624.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,516.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1,469.78. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 292,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $429,075,000 after acquiring an additional 52,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Alphabet by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,986,000 after acquiring an additional 31,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

