Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $1,850.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,745.58.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,624.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market cap of $1,104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,516.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,469.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

