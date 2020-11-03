Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $1,850.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,745.58.

GOOGL opened at $1,624.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,516.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,469.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

