Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,000.00 at Pivotal Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective increased by Pivotal Research from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,745.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,624.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,516.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,469.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

