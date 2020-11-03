Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $1,950.00 at MKM Partners

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target upped by MKM Partners from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,745.58.

GOOGL opened at $1,624.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,516.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,469.78. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

