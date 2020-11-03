Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $1,950.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,745.58.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,624.32 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market cap of $1,104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,516.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,469.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Alphabet by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Alphabet by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,745,000 after acquiring an additional 122,396 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

