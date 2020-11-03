Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after buying an additional 3,957,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after buying an additional 3,921,396 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,990,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,864,000 after buying an additional 485,612 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,643,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Altria Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,023,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,922,000 after buying an additional 304,113 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.