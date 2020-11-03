Altus Midstream (ALTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Altus Midstream to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altus Midstream stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $156.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

