America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) will be releasing its 9/30/2020 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect America First Multifamily Investors to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 47.41%. The company had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ATAX opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $239.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 8,600 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $39,388.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,465.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATAX. ValuEngine downgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

