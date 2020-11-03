American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) released its earnings results on Saturday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.90. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

