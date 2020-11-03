American Finance Trust (AFIN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect American Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $15.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $625.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.