American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in American Tower by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

In other news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 763 shares in the company, valued at $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $233.49 on Tuesday. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.66.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.99%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

