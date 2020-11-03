American Woodmark Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 636 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 960% compared to the average volume of 60 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $117.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.43.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

