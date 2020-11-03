Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.58.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $220.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

