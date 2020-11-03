Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $220.21 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $243.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.58.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

