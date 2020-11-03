Analyzing IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) & ENDRA Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) and IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMRIS has a beta of -11.25, suggesting that its share price is 1,225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and IMRIS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 1,766.16 -$13.31 million ($2.34) -0.30 IMRIS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IMRIS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ENDRA Life Sciences and IMRIS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 IMRIS 0 0 0 0 N/A

ENDRA Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 745.19%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than IMRIS.

Profitability

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and IMRIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -597.74% -319.95% IMRIS N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ENDRA Life Sciences beats IMRIS on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. It also offers Nexus-128 system that combines light-based thermos-acoustics and ultrasound to address the imaging needs of researchers studying disease models in pre-clinical applications. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

IMRIS Company Profile

IMRIS Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided therapy solutions worldwide. The company offers VISIUS Surgical Theatres, a surgical environment that provides intraoperative vision to clinicians to assist in decision-making and enhance precision in treatment. Its VISIUS Surgical Theatre incorporates magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, and fluoroscopy into multi-purpose surgical suites to provide intraoperative imaging for specific medical applications by bringing advanced imaging into the operating room (OR). The company sells the VISIUS Surgical Theatres to hospitals that deliver clinical services to patients in the neurosurgical, spinal, cerebrovascular, and cardiovascular markets. It also provides service and extended maintenance contracts, and accessories and disposables. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

