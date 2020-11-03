Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,062,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,132,000 after purchasing an additional 147,834 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,850,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,178,000 after buying an additional 581,168 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 187.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,288,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,883,000 after buying an additional 4,100,907 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,577,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after buying an additional 1,888,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,377,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after buying an additional 223,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

