ANSYS (ANSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect ANSYS to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. On average, analysts expect ANSYS to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ANSS opened at $311.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $357.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

In other news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,207 shares of company stock worth $1,640,301. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.08.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

