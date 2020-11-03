Apache (APA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Apache to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of APA stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. Apache has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 4.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89.

Get Apache alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.