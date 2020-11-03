Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. On average, analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AQST. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

