AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 500.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $132.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.