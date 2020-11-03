Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATASY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of Atlantia stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. Atlantia has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Atlantia Company Profile

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

