Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $225.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEAM. DA Davidson raised their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Atlassian from $196.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist downgraded Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.00.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $184.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.87. Atlassian has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $216.29. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.98, a P/E/G ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,660,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,662,000 after acquiring an additional 257,568 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,717,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 9.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 82.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 136,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 61,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

