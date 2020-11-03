Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIVF opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $11.13.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

