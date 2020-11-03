AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of AXS opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 0.73. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 163,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $7,284,059.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,709.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 61,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $2,807,279.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,305.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,061,200 shares of company stock valued at $93,995,499 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

