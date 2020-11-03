Axis DeFi (AXIS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $54,901.00

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $54,901.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Axis DeFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00006744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00026478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $517.52 or 0.03835340 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00025558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00210193 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

AXIS is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com.

Axis DeFi Token Trading

Axis DeFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.