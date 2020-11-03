Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Axonics Modulation Technologies to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 155.91%. The company had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 922.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Axonics Modulation Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 9.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXNX. ValuEngine downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,053,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,931,663.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 37,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,894 shares of company stock worth $4,484,666. 25.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

