B. Riley Increases LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $72.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LPSN. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.43.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $53.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,775,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $1,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,303 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $40,928,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in LivePerson by 1,745.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 277,357 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the second quarter worth about $5,220,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in LivePerson by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,259,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the second quarter worth about $4,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

