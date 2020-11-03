Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,370,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,260,000 after buying an additional 1,949,053 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 49.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,023,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,079,000 after buying an additional 1,655,104 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,312,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 348,730 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 686,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 180,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

