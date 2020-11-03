Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

