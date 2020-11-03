Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 686,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 180,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,019,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 173,557 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 79,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 67,377 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

