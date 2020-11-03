Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0476 per share by the bank on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

