Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Lifted by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 19,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,722,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,911,000 after buying an additional 61,879 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6.0% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 102,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Shares of BAC opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

