Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) & Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZHF) Critical Contrast

Reebonz (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Reebonz and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reebonz N/A N/A N/A Baozun 3.81% 11.73% 4.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Reebonz and Baozun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reebonz 0 0 0 0 N/A Baozun 0 3 2 0 2.40

Baozun has a consensus target price of $41.30, indicating a potential upside of 8.43%. Given Baozun’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baozun is more favorable than Reebonz.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Reebonz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reebonz and Baozun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reebonz $88.38 million 0.00 -$35.24 million N/A N/A Baozun $1.05 billion 2.26 $40.52 million $0.68 56.01

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than Reebonz.

Risk & Volatility

Reebonz has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baozun has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Baozun beats Reebonz on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reebonz Company Profile

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury goods, including handbags, small leather goods and other accessories, shoes, watches, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment. It services brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

