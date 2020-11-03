Barclays Lowers Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $49.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mimecast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Summit Insights cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Mimecast to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 475.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total value of $1,421,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 35,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,198.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $337,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,280 shares of company stock worth $8,255,642 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

